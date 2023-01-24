Task force seizes two kilograms of fentanyl in Dayton

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force announced that it has seized two kilograms of fentanyl after serving a search warrant in Dayton.
In a release, the task force said it served the warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street on Tuesday.
One person was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges, and will face federal drug charges, according to the release.
This remains under investigation by the task force.
The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is an organization of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies focusing on drug trafficking in Montgomery County and the surrounding areas.
