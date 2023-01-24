Driver of stolen BMW hits Huber Heights cruiser before fiery crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — The driver of a stolen BMW involved in a pursuit from Harrison Twp. struck a Huber Heights cruiser moments before it was involved in a fiery crash on Brandt Pike, police said.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies alerted Huber Heights police just before 4:45 p.m. that they were chasing a white BMW on northbound Interstate 75 that was reported stolen out of Clark County, said Sgt. Josh Fosnight of the Huber Heights Police Division.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: noelker
Credit: noelker
Emergency responders described a large plume of heavy smoke as they approached the crash, according to initial reports.
A Huber Heights police officer was involved in the first crash on Brandt Pike near Interstate 70. The officer was taken to a local hospital, but her injuries were not believed to be serious, police said.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
