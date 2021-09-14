Teen pleads in German Twp. crash that killed toddler, 3 others

“(The teen’s vehicle) was passing (Mance’s vehicle) and caused (Mance’s vehicle’s) right two tires to exit the right side of the road,” the crash report says. “(Mance’s vehicle) then lost control and crossed the center line into southbound traffic. (Mance’s vehicle) was then struck by (the Roberts’ vehicle), causing (Mance’s vehicle) to roll onto its top.”

“(The teen’s vehicle) then fled the scene,” the crash report says.

The crash prompted officials to ask the public for information about a black or dark-colored vehicle that was a part of the crash. German Twp. Police Chief Joseph Andzik said his department was committed to solving this case.

“We work as hard as we can on any case, but because of the amount of people who perished and were hurt in this crash, especially children, some of the officers went a little extra,” Andzik said.

He said detectives and officers reviewed numerous surveillance videos from neighbors and businesses to look for vehicles that were around Mance around the time of the crash. He said the case broke when about a month after the crash, someone who knew the teen’s passenger contacted police.

Interviews took place, and through more investigation, the teen was arrested.

“We wanted to give some kind of resolution to the families that were involved,” Andzik said. “And that’s indicative to most people in our profession as well.”