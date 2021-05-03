German Twp. police seek information on car in connection to fatal crash that killed three

Rebecca Roberts, 61, her daughter Katie Roberts, 30 and Ashley Mance, 26, all from Germantown, were killed in the crash, the Montgomery County coroner’s office reported.

Police also said two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and were in critical condition. Police said Monday they remain in critical condition.

German Twp. Police in the social media post encouraged the driver of the black vehicle to contact police themselves.

“I’ve seen the posts and comments on Facebook. People are not happy about any potential involvement you may or may not have in this tragedy,” the social media post says. “I can guarantee you professional treatment from me and my staff, but it is up to you to be responsible for your actions, come forward, and bring to light any information you may have that will help this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at clerk@germantownshippolice.org or by calling 937-855-7215. A person can also visit the station at 12102 state Route 725.