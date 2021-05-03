German Twp. police seek information on car in connection to fatal crash that killed three

German Twp. Police are continuing to seek information about a black or dark-colored vehicle that was traveling on state Route 4 at the time of a triple fatal crash on Friday.
However, police are also cautioning residents that it is unclear what role the vehicle played in the crash and that a picture taken from a Ring doorbell depicting a black VW Golf driving north on State Route 4 shared by residents on social media may or may not be the vehicle in question.
“The video footage could be coincidental, and by saying “this is the vehicle,” we exclude any and all other makes and models of car, and could potentially miss finding not only the vehicle, but the person who may be responsible for this tragic event,” a social media post by the German Twp. Police Department says.
Law enforcement began their investigation on Friday afternoon when a two-vehicle rollover crash took place in the 8900 block of state Route 4 near Eby Road in German Twp.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Rebecca Roberts, 61, her daughter Katie Roberts, 30 and Ashley Mance, 26, all from Germantown, were killed in the crash, the Montgomery County coroner’s office reported.
Police also said two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and were in critical condition. Police said Monday they remain in critical condition.
German Twp. Police in the social media post encouraged the driver of the black vehicle to contact police themselves.
“I’ve seen the posts and comments on Facebook. People are not happy about any potential involvement you may or may not have in this tragedy,” the social media post says. “I can guarantee you professional treatment from me and my staff, but it is up to you to be responsible for your actions, come forward, and bring to light any information you may have that will help this investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at clerk@germantownshippolice.org or by calling 937-855-7215. A person can also visit the station at 12102 state Route 725.