Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Darke County

Landon Elijah Brecht

Credit: Darke County Jail

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
53 minutes ago

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and arrested a driver during an early Tuesday traffic stop in Ansonia.

A deputy who stopped Landon Elijah Brecht, 37, around 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East Canal Street for a traffic violation spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

ExplorePreble County Sheriff: Deaths of father, 2 children believed to be murder-suicide

K9 Bear indicated a positive alert on the vehicle. A bag containing approximately 194 grams of suspected meth was found during a subsequent search, deputies said.

Brecht was arrested and booked into the Darke County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of drugs.

K9 Bear of the Darke County Sheriff's Office indicated a positive alert on a vehicle during a Feb. 1, 2022, traffic stop in Ansonia. A bag containing approximately 194 grams of suspected meth was found during a subsequent search, and the driver was arrested, deputies said. CONTRIBUTED

