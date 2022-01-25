Preble County family deaths: Police were called by mother for welfare check

One student was a fourth-grader at Preble Shawnee Elementary, and the other a seventh-grader at Preble Shawnee Middle School.

“At this time we do not have any information to share about the situation,” Superintendent Todd Bowling stated in the letter.

Grief counselors were available Tuesday for students in the district.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone,” Bowling said. “However, we will support each other and work together to support our students.”

Joshua Pergram, who lives nearby, stopped by the house Monday evening with his two daughters to start a memorial with teddy bears, sports balls, candles and flowers.

“We brought it out here to get it started because we know how this community is. It is going to affect the whole community. One of the boys was in football so we brought a football,” Pergram said. “We have got a good community and school. The teachers are awesome out here. One of the kids said they noticed that some of the teachers were crying. It is going to affect everyone. We have got a solid community.”