Trenton man arrested in Warren County Dunkin’ robbery

1 hour ago

A Butler County man is charged in the gunpoint robbery last week of the Deerfield Twp. Dunkin’ store.

Ronald J. Runyon, 48, of Trenton, ordered a sandwich at 5:35 a.m. Sept. 12 and then allegedly pulled up to the drive-thru window and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a handgun.

Runyon was driving his white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado truck during the robbery, police said.

After an extensive investigation, Runyon was taken into custody on Thursday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Runyon has been charged with aggravated robbery through Mason Municipal Court and is being held in the Warren County Jail under a $200,000 bond.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor.

