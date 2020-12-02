Trial date set in case involving stolen police cruiser that killed 2 girls

Authorities said they began their investigation Aug. 26, 2019, when they were called to Xenia Avenue for a man who was seen bleeding. When they spoke with the man, he said his son stabbed him with a knife and fled in the man’s pickup truck.

“The defendant eventually crashed the truck on Airway Road in Riverside,” the report says. “When the Riverside Police responded to the traffic crash, the defendant stole a Riverside Police cruiser and drove away that a high rate of speed. Minutes later, the defendant struck multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton.”

The crash killed the two girls, authorities said. The family told this news organization that Penelope and Eleanor were best friends who did everything together.

In the court case, the defense has filed a motion to suppress, but that motion along with other documents in the case has been restricted from public access.

Walters is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.