Troopers find gun stolen in Dayton during drug bust in Scioto County

A gun reported stolen in Dayton was found during a Sunday night traffic stop in Scioto County in the south-central part of the state.
Troopers pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee plate shortly before 11 p.m. on state Route 348 for a marked lanes violation and saw drug residue and a firearm inside the vehicle. A “plain view search” led to the seizure of 90 grams of cocaine reportedly worth more than $8,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The patrol has since learned that the firearm recovered was entered as stolen by the Dayton Police Department. Additional charges related to the stolen firearm are pending.
In Other News
1
Former Air Force JAG lawyer suspended after alcohol-fueled violent...
2
Sheriff’s office: Man shot at Harrison Twp. Kroger charged, still in...
3
Man indicted on tampering charges in shooting death of 18-year-old...
4
Man faces murder charge in shooting death of Greenville mother of three
5
Trotwood man whose newborn suffers skull fracture gets jail time
About the Author