Troopers find gun stolen in Dayton during drug bust in Scioto County

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
A gun reported stolen in Dayton was found during a Sunday night traffic stop in Scioto County in the south-central part of the state.

Troopers pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee plate shortly before 11 p.m. on state Route 348 for a marked lanes violation and saw drug residue and a firearm inside the vehicle. A “plain view search” led to the seizure of 90 grams of cocaine reportedly worth more than $8,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol has since learned that the firearm recovered was entered as stolen by the Dayton Police Department. Additional charges related to the stolen firearm are pending.

