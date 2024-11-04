Troopers find gun stolen in Dayton during drug bust in Scioto County

A gun reported stolen in Dayton was found during a Sunday night traffic stop in Scioto County in the south-central part of the state.

Troopers pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu with a Tennessee plate shortly before 11 p.m. on state Route 348 for a marked lanes violation and saw drug residue and a firearm inside the vehicle. A “plain view search” led to the seizure of 90 grams of cocaine reportedly worth more than $8,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.