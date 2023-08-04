BreakingNews
Teachers frustrated, angry at lack of support and respect for profession

Trotwood drug bust nets ‘substantial’ amount of fentanyl, heroin, meth; 2 arrested

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago
X

Two people were arrested and “a substantial amount” of illegal drugs seized in a Thursday raid in Trotwood.

The Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force and FBI Safe Streets task force served a search warrant in the 4000 block of Brenton Drive.

Explore3 arrested, ‘large quantity’ of illegal drugs seized after warrant served in Dayton

“As a result of the search warrant, task force detectives recovered a substantial amount of fentanyl, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, U.S. currency and a firearm from the residence,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people, whose names were not released, were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail pending federal drug charges.

In Other News
1
More details to come today in Kettering officer-involved shooting
2
58 Ohioans charged connected to Capitol riot, 13 from Dayton area
3
Man pleads to reduced charge in Troy park shooting; final trial in case...
4
Huber Heights teen gets probation for shots fired in Tipp City...
5
Dayton man indicted in gunfight with Harrison Twp. bar security

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top