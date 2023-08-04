Trotwood drug bust nets ‘substantial’ amount of fentanyl, heroin, meth; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested and “a substantial amount” of illegal drugs seized in a Thursday raid in Trotwood.
The Montgomery County Regional Agencies Narcotics and Gun Enforcement task force and FBI Safe Streets task force served a search warrant in the 4000 block of Brenton Drive.
“As a result of the search warrant, task force detectives recovered a substantial amount of fentanyl, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, U.S. currency and a firearm from the residence,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Two people, whose names were not released, were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail pending federal drug charges.
