Trotwood man indicted after SWAT called to home

“A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours,” Wilson said during a Sept. 20 media briefing. “We have been here before on similar incidents. That’s why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out.”

Shively’s live-in girlfriend had visible injuries to her face, ears and arms and was taken to a local hospital, according to an statement of facts filed in court by Trotwood police detective Jeremy Kinder.

“Shively punched and kicked the victim, held a knife to her throat. Shively dragged the victim into a camper on the property and locked her inside using a padlock. She was held against her will inside the camper for at least six hours,” the document stated.

Kinder also filed a motion for a criminal protection order against Shively on behalf of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, a temporary protection order was issued Sept. 21 against Shively for his girlfriend’s protection.

Shively remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 20 arrest.