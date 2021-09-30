dayton-daily-news logo
Trotwood man indicted after SWAT called to home

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team responded Sept. 20, 2021, to a home in the 100 block of North Northhampton Avenue in Trotwood for a standoff that followed a domestic disturbance call. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team responded Sept. 20, 2021, to a home in the 100 block of North Northhampton Avenue in Trotwood for a standoff that followed a domestic disturbance call. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
37 minutes ago

A Trotwood man indicted Thursday was arrested last week after the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team responded to his house.

Edwin A. Shively IV, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for inducing panic and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge.

Edwin A. Shively IV
Edwin A. Shively IV

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Trotwood Police Department filed two felony counts of abduction against Shively on Sept. 21 in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Western Division, but he was not indicted on those charges.

The day before, Trotwood police were called in the afternoon to a house in the 100 block of North Northampton Avenue for a domestic violence report, Police Chief Erik Wilson said.

“A victim was described as being assaulted by her live-in boyfriend and assaulted for several hours,” Wilson said during a Sept. 20 media briefing. “We have been here before on similar incidents. That’s why it was imperative that we call out the SWAT team and get him out.”

Shively’s live-in girlfriend had visible injuries to her face, ears and arms and was taken to a local hospital, according to an statement of facts filed in court by Trotwood police detective Jeremy Kinder.

“Shively punched and kicked the victim, held a knife to her throat. Shively dragged the victim into a camper on the property and locked her inside using a padlock. She was held against her will inside the camper for at least six hours,” the document stated.

Kinder also filed a motion for a criminal protection order against Shively on behalf of his girlfriend. Meanwhile, a temporary protection order was issued Sept. 21 against Shively for his girlfriend’s protection.

Shively remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 20 arrest.

