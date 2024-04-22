Trotwood man charged after 11-day-old son suffers skull fracture, broken leg

A Trotwood man indicted Friday is the father of an infant who suffered fractures last June to his skull and leg.
Edwin Tolliver was issued a summons to appear for his May 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a county grand jury indicted him on one felony count of endangering children.
The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation following the June 1, 2023, incident.
The 11-day-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a skull fracture and a broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
