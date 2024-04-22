Trotwood man charged after 11-day-old son suffers skull fracture, broken leg

Crime & Law
By
20 minutes ago
A Trotwood man indicted Friday is the father of an infant who suffered fractures last June to his skull and leg.

Edwin Tolliver was issued a summons to appear for his May 2 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a county grand jury indicted him on one felony count of endangering children.

ExploreJury finds Dayton father guilty; 5-month-old girl suffers skull fracture

The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation following the June 1, 2023, incident.

The 11-day-old boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a skull fracture and a broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

About the Author

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

