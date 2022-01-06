Trotwood man charged in crash that killed 73-year-old Dayton woman

A 21-year-old Trotwood man was charged Thursday in a three-car crash in September that killed a 73-year-old Dayton woman.
Cordell Tyree Bozeman was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 20 arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanor charges.
Bozeman was headed north at Sept. 27, 2021, in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on North Gettysburg Avenue when he ran the red light at the intersection with Prescott Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The Pontiac struck a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt headed west on Prescott Avenue that was driven by Virginia Trayvick.
The impact forced the Chevrolet into a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 43-year-old Harrison Twp. man that was in the left turn lane on North Gettysburg Avenue, the report stated.
Trayvick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bozeman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and the Hyundai driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North to be treated for minor injuries.
