Trotwood man charged in crash that killed 73-year-old Dayton woman

Cordell Tyree Bozeman was issued a summons to appear for his Jan. 20 arraignment in Dayton Municipal Court for vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter, both misdemeanor charges.

Bozeman was headed north at Sept. 27, 2021, in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on North Gettysburg Avenue when he ran the red light at the intersection with Prescott Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.