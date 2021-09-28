At least one dead, two in hospital after crash in Dayton

At least one person is dead and two were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton this evening.
Emergency crews responded to the 2300 block of North Gettysburg Avenue at 6:36 p.m. on a report of a crash involving three to four vehicles, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
At the scene, according to records crews reported one person was possibly not breathing, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a coroner investigator had been called to the scene.
Two other people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, records said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
