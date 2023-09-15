Trotwood man gets probation after pleading guilty to harming teen

By
48 minutes ago
A Trotwood man who faced up to 1½ years in prison was sentenced this week to up to five years of probation for causing serious harm to a 14-year-old girl in Dayton.

Alonzo Davis, 38, was sentenced Wednesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick after he pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to aggravated assault.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He and Jason Dewayne Hayes, 45, of Dayton, both were indicted in March for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Hayes also is facing sexual battery, rape and corrupting another with drugs charges following his March indictment, records show.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the case after a 14-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by both men on the same date, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Dayton police received a hit on the Combined DNA Index System — a national DNA database operated by the FBI — for both men’s DNA, the prosecutor’s office said.

The unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The case against Hayes is set to go to trial Oct. 16 Melnick’s courtroom. He is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

