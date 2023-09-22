Trotwood man indicted in police chase through county

A Trotwood man indicted Friday was involved in a domestic dispute that led to a police chase through Montgomery County.

Jerry Thorpe, 46, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply to with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and a misdemeanor charge resisting arrest.

Riverside police received multiple 911 calls just before 10 a.m. Sept. 13 about a woman screaming and asking for help on Monticello Avenue. One caller told a dispatcher he heard the woman screaming, “I can’t breather” and “let go of me.” Another caller saw a man, later identified as Thorpe, and a woman get into a vehicle and get on to Sagamore Road. A Riverside officer found the car and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

The officer initiated a pursuit based on concerns of a possible abduction. The chase went through Riverside and Dayton, where officers put out tire deflation devices near Fifth and Keowee streets. However, the devices apparently were ineffective, police said.

The chase continued onto state Route 4, with speeds up to 70 mph, and then onto Interstate 75 when speeds reached up to 100 mph, according to the report.

The pursuit ended in Trotwood after the vehicle turned onto Freudenberger Avenue and pulled into a driveway in the 4300 block.

He is held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.