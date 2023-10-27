Trotwood man indicted for murder in May 2022 shooting

A man indicted Friday for murder was arrested last week in Trotwood after he was on the run for a year and a half following a May 2022 deadly shooting.

Anthony Edward Smith, 41, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two felony weapons violations.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

Daniels was cutting the grass May 30, 2022, at a relative’s house in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive in Trotwood when Smith reportedly started an argument and then shot Daniels multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police identified Smith as a person of interest shortly after the shooting and he was charged in June 2022.

He was arrested Oct. 19 by the Trotwood Police Department and FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force at an Elmore Street residence — his last known address.

Smith is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The FBI in August announced that a reward up to $15,000 was offered for information leading to Smith’s arrest and conviction. Todd Lindgren, public affairs specialist for the FBI Cincinnati Field Office, said it’s too early to tell whether anyone will be eligible for the reward.