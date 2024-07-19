Trotwood man pleads guilty to burning down garage, trying to set fire to house

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

These charges could be punishable by up to $6,000, six to 18 months in prison and up to 180 days of local incarceration, followed by up to five years of probation, according to court documents. Mullins will also have to register yearly as an arson offender.

As part of the agreements, a felony charge of breaking and entering and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damaging have been dismissed.

Mullins is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 15.

The charges reach back to June 4, when Mullins reportedly admitted to police that he burned down a garage in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue, and also entered the house, broke various items and tried to burn the home down with debris from inside.

Police said that Mullins admitted this during a police interview to a patrol officer during a “consensual transport,” according to court documents filed in the Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

“Jeffery advised that he takes full responsibility and also admitted both acts to the owner of the property,” the affidavit said.