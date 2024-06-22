Trotwood man accused of burning garage, trying to ignite house, too

Credit: Montgomery C Credit: Montgomery C

Mullins reportedly admitted to police that on June 4 he burned down a garage in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue. He made the statements during a police interview and to a patrol officer during a “consensual transport,” according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

Mullins also told police he entered the house, where he broke various items and tried to also burn it down using debris from inside, the document read.

“Jeffery advised that he takes full responsibility and also admitted both acts to the owner of the property,” the affidavit stated.

Mullins is held in the Montgomery County Jail.