Trotwood man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, causing life-threatening injuries

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19.

Trotwood police responded around 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2023, to a reported stabbing in the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive.

Poole stabbed a woman multiple times, causing lacerations on her neck, chest, arm and stomach, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but was expected to survive, police reported a few days after the stabbing.

Poole remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.