Trotwood man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, causing life-threatening injuries

Montgomery County Common Pleas Courtroom. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

A Trotwood man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times, causing life-threatening injuries last December is facing up to a dozen years in prison.

Khyre Christopher Poole, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to two counts of felonious assault.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19.

Khyre Poole

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Trotwood police responded around 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2023, to a reported stabbing in the 5700 block of Salem Bend Drive.

Poole stabbed a woman multiple times, causing lacerations on her neck, chest, arm and stomach, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, but was expected to survive, police reported a few days after the stabbing.

Poole remains held on $100,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

