Trotwood man sentenced to jail in crash that killed 73-year-old Dayton woman

Cordell Bozeman, 22, was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail with 120 days suspended. He also was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation, had his driver’s license suspended for three years and ordered to pay a $50 fine plus court costs, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Bozeman previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, a misdemeanor. A second charge of vehicular manslaughter, also a misdemeanor, was withdrawn, records show.