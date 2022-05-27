Dayton police gear up for Memorial Day, 100 deadliest days of summer

In addition to the extra patrols this weekend, there will also be an OVI checkpoint Sunday on Gettysburg Avenue.

Anyone who plans to celebrate the holiday weekend by drinking alcohol should plan ahead to make sure they have a safe and sober ride home. Any person or business hosting parties or events should make sure their guests and patrons are able to get home safely if they’ve been drinking.

“Just don’t let them leave and drive away,” Cairns said. “Take care of your friends and customers.”

Memorial Day weekend also marks the beginning of the 100 deadliest days of summer. The period continues through Labor Day weekend and marks an increased time for crashes, especially among teen drivers.

With school out for the summer, more teen and younger drivers are on the roads, Cairns explained.

Two of the biggest issues area driving schools see in teen drivers are learning to brake in time and taking corners too fast, he added.

“Be extra vigilant in your driver safety,” Cairns said. “Put down the cell phone, stop the distractions and pay attention.”

The Dayton Police Department is also in the middle of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, which reminds motorists and passengers to wear seat belts.

Traditionally, teens are less likely than older drivers to wear a seat belt, Cairns said.

He also stressed the importance of all motorists to keep an eye out for motorcyclists as summer-like weather continues.

A 61-year-old Miamisburg man died earlier this week in Harrison Twp. after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a bucket truck.

“We want to remind not only the motorcyclists but the drivers as well to be looking for those motorcycles,” Cairns said. “They might not see you or you might see them.”

While helmets are not required, they’re strongly recommended and can save a motorcyclist’s life, he added.

So far this year crashes are down in Dayton, but fatal crash are up, Cairns said. Last year, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, there were 1,255 crashes in the city.

“Obviously, we would like to see zero fatal crashes and zero crashes altogether,” he said. “We understand that accidents do happen, but ultimately we want to see a reduction in those fatal crashes.”