Trotwood man sentenced to prison for serious injuring woman at Vandalia hotel

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Trotwood man has been sentenced to prison for kidnapping and seriously injuring a woman in a Vandalia hotel.

William Clarence Smith II, 48, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Susan Solle to a total of 10 to 15 years in prison. He was also found a violent offender, and will need to register every year for 10 years after being released from prison.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting, seriously injuring woman at hotel pleads guilty

Smith was charged after investigators said he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman who was his longtime girlfriend on April 10 and 11 at the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Court documents said he “struck his girlfriend of eight years with whom [he] resided … several times causing severe injuries to her face.”

He originally was indicted on 10 charges including kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence. Most of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal where Smith pleaded guilty to felonious assault, domestic violence and kidnapping.

Smith was in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.

In Other News
1
Greene County man on death row granted new trial in 1988 murder
2
Detectives in Arizona seek public’s help in cold case homicide of...
3
Man shot, wounded by off-duty Kettering police officer gets 12-16½...
4
Miami Twp. fires police lieutenant who faces weapons, menacing charges
5
Man charged in Trotwood severed legs case of Kettering father waives...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top