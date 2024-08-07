Trotwood man sentenced to prison for serious injuring woman at Vandalia hotel

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Smith was charged after investigators said he attacked and sexually assaulted a woman who was his longtime girlfriend on April 10 and 11 at the Knights Inn at 7575 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Court documents said he “struck his girlfriend of eight years with whom [he] resided … several times causing severe injuries to her face.”

He originally was indicted on 10 charges including kidnapping, rape, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence. Most of the charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal where Smith pleaded guilty to felonious assault, domestic violence and kidnapping.

Smith was in the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing.