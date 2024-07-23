Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting, seriously injuring woman at hotel pleads guilty

Crime & Law
By
30 minutes ago
X

A Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting and seriously injuring a woman at a Vandalia hotel has pleaded guilty to charges in three plea agreements filed July 16 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

William Clarence Smith II, 48, pleaded guilty to charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and kidnapping, according to the agreements.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The agreements said that those charges could result in fines of up to $45,000 and prison terms of five years and nine months to 22 years, but that Smith will be sentenced to 10 mandatory years in prison.

Six other charges and a specification on one charge were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30, court documents said.

ExploreTrotwood man charged in attack, sexual assault at Vandalia hotel

The charges stem from April 10 and 11, when investigators said that Smith attacked his longtime girlfriend at the Knights Inn Dayton at 7575 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The affidavit said that Smith “struck his girlfriend of eight years with whom [he] resided … several times causing severe injuries to her face.”

Smith is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

In Other News
1
Huber Heights man accused of downloading child sexual abuse material...
2
Dayton man accused of having child sex abuse material in online files...
3
Apparent bullet hole found in human remains discovered in Middletown...
4
Man killed in domestic incident in Washington Twp ID’d
5
Coroner IDs 2 killed in triple shooting in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top