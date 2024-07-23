Trotwood man accused of sexually assaulting, seriously injuring woman at hotel pleads guilty

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The agreements said that those charges could result in fines of up to $45,000 and prison terms of five years and nine months to 22 years, but that Smith will be sentenced to 10 mandatory years in prison.

Six other charges and a specification on one charge were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on July 30, court documents said.

The charges stem from April 10 and 11, when investigators said that Smith attacked his longtime girlfriend at the Knights Inn Dayton at 7575 Poe Ave. in Vandalia, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

The affidavit said that Smith “struck his girlfriend of eight years with whom [he] resided … several times causing severe injuries to her face.”

Smith is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.