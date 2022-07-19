Trotwood man wanted for OVI crash that seriously injured teen booked in Montgomery County Jail

A Trotwood man accused of driving impaired in a September crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
LaMarcus D. McLaughlin, 29, was indicted on July 11 on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and three counts of misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence. A warrant was issued for his arrest following his indictment.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021 at the intersection of Troy Street and Woodsdale Road in Dayton.
According to a Dayton police crash report, McLaughlin was driving a yellow 1994 Ford Mustang was driving northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed. The report said he apparently lost control at Woodsdale Road and crashed into a white 2016 Ford Focus, driven by a 19-year-old Dayton woman who was trying to turn left onto Troy Street.
The crash sent the Mustang over the curb to hit an AT&T box for underground wires, a utility pole and then a tree before stopping, according to the report. The Focus flipped over twice before coming to rest.
Medics took the driver of the Focus to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries, and her passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Dayton, to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
McLaughlin was previously scheduled to be arraigned on July 26.
