Trotwood man wanted for OVI crash that seriously injured teen booked in Montgomery County Jail

LaMarcus D. McLaughlin, 29, was indicted on July 11 on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and three counts of misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence. A warrant was issued for his arrest following his indictment.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash reported around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021 at the intersection of Troy Street and Woodsdale Road in Dayton.