Trotwood man indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured Dayton teen

LaMarcus D. McLaughlin

Crime & Law
By
52 minutes ago

A Trotwood man indicted Monday is accused of driving impaired during a September crash that sent him and two others to local hospitals, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured.

LaMarcus D. McLaughlin, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned July 26 for aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and three counts of misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence.

Police and medics were called to a two-car crash reported around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, 2021, at the intersection of Troy Street and Woodsdale Road in Dayton.

A yellow 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling northeast on Troy Street at excessive speed when the driver, identified as McLaughlin, apparently lost control at Woodsdale Road and struck a white 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old Dayton woman who was attempting to make a left turn to travel south on Troy Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Mustang to drive over a curb, strike an AT&T box for underground wires, an AES Ohio utility pole and then a tree before coming to rest, the report stated.

The Focus overturned twice before it came to rest. The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for possible injuries and her passenger, a 14-year-old Dayton boy, was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for McLaughlin following his indictment, records show.

