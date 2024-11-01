Trotwood man whose newborn suffers skull fracture gets jail time

A Trotwood man who is the father of a newborn girl who suffered fractures last year to her skull and leg will spend time in jail.

Edwin Tolliver was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Melnick to six months in the Montgomery County Jail and up to five years of probation.

Tolliver originally was indicted for endangering children, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to the lesser included offense of attempt to commit endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, according to court documents.

The Trotwood Police Department opened an investigation after the 9-day-old girl was taken June 1, 2023, to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a skull fracture and a broken leg, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to his jail term, Tolliver will spend up to five years on probation. Terms of his probation include parenting programs, community service, compliance with all Montgomery County Children Service case plans and to not have any contact with the victim in the case.

If Tolliver violates the community control sanctions or any law, he could face up to 18 months in prison, according to sentencing documents.

