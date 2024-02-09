5-month-old Dayton girl suffers skull fracture; Father sentenced to 5 years

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
17 minutes ago
X

A Dayton man whose 5-month-old daughter suffered a skull fracture in June while in his care will spend the next five years in prison.

Aaron Matthew Hoff, 38, was sentenced Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a jury in January convicted him of felony child endangering. Jurors also found that the abuse resulted in serious physical harm to the child, according to a verdict document.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hoff and the baby’s mother on June 25 took the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a depressed skull fracture, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A social worker at the hospital notified the Dayton Police Department of the possible child abuse and officers responded to a house in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Investigators determined the girl’s mother went to work while Hoff stayed home to care for their daughter. Around noon, the mother learned of the girl’s injuries and left work to take her to the hospital, the prosecutors office said.

“The defendant, Aaron Hoff, had caused the victim … who is his 5-month-old daughter to receive a skull fracture earlier in the day while in his care,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Following his prison term, Hoff will be on parole for between 18 and 36 months, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In Other News
1
Lawsuit: County shouldn’t collect unpaid water bills from new property...
2
AES Ohio proposes $682M more in electric grid advances; customer bills...
3
Church turning former Sears at Dayton Mall into first permanent Dayton...
4
Man killed in Lebanon fire identified
5
Springfield man charged in connection with shooting near Wright State

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top