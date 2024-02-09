5-month-old Dayton girl suffers skull fracture; Father sentenced to 5 years

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hoff and the baby’s mother on June 25 took the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a depressed skull fracture, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A social worker at the hospital notified the Dayton Police Department of the possible child abuse and officers responded to a house in the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue.

Investigators determined the girl’s mother went to work while Hoff stayed home to care for their daughter. Around noon, the mother learned of the girl’s injuries and left work to take her to the hospital, the prosecutors office said.

“The defendant, Aaron Hoff, had caused the victim … who is his 5-month-old daughter to receive a skull fracture earlier in the day while in his care,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Following his prison term, Hoff will be on parole for between 18 and 36 months, according to the prosecutor’s office.