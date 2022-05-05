Trotwood police investigate after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the victim said the shooting happened in Trotwood, and police later found the scene of the shooting at an apartment building in the 5500 block of Autumn Leaf Drive.
The condition of the victim is unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
