Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

Brown left the scene, but later he and his 18-year-old passenger were treated at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, for minor injuries.

A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, 13-year-old Chastion Dillard, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died three days later of his injuries.

A 10-year-old boy who also was in the Honda was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.

Although Brown was not the at-fault driver in the crash, he did not have a valid driver’s license and he left the scene, according to police and court records.