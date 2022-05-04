dayton-daily-news logo
X

Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

James A. Brown Jr.

Combined ShapeCaption
James A. Brown Jr.

Crime & Law
By
58 minutes ago

A Trotwood man was sentenced Tuesday in an April 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in Dayton.

James Allen Brown Jr., 28, was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Trotwood man indicted in 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed Dayton teen

He was indicted in June 2021 for vehicular homicide and three counts of failure to stop after an accident.

Brown was driving a Dodge Durango north on Gettysburg Avenue on April 24, 2020, when he hit a Honda CR-V that failed to yield and traveled into his path as the driver attempted to turn left from Wentworth Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

The impact forced the Honda to roll onto its passenger side before coming to a stop.

Brown left the scene, but later he and his 18-year-old passenger were treated at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, for minor injuries.

ExploreMan shot, killed by Moraine officers after I-75 crash

A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, 13-year-old Chastion Dillard, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died three days later of his injuries.

A 10-year-old boy who also was in the Honda was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.

Although Brown was not the at-fault driver in the crash, he did not have a valid driver’s license and he left the scene, according to police and court records.

In Other News
1
Police: Man shot, killed by Moraine officers after I-75 crash pointed...
2
Former officer found guilty in retrial of sex charges from high school
3
Car stolen at gunpoint in Harrison Twp. crashes after chase that begins...
4
Suspect flees after hitting Dayton police cruiser, second vehicle
5
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of intentionally setting fires at...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top