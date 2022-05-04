Trotwood man sentenced in crash that killed 13-year-old boy

A Trotwood man was sentenced Tuesday in an April 2020 hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old boy in Dayton.
James Allen Brown Jr., 28, was sentenced to three years in prison during a hearing in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
He was indicted in June 2021 for vehicular homicide and three counts of failure to stop after an accident.
Brown was driving a Dodge Durango north on Gettysburg Avenue on April 24, 2020, when he hit a Honda CR-V that failed to yield and traveled into his path as the driver attempted to turn left from Wentworth Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Honda to roll onto its passenger side before coming to a stop.
Brown left the scene, but later he and his 18-year-old passenger were treated at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Medical Center, for minor injuries.
A passenger in the back seat of the Honda, 13-year-old Chastion Dillard, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital but died three days later of his injuries.
A 10-year-old boy who also was in the Honda was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger and the driver were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report stated.
Although Brown was not the at-fault driver in the crash, he did not have a valid driver’s license and he left the scene, according to police and court records.
About the Author