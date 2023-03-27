BreakingNews
New bakery to open in former space of Evans Bakery in Dayton
Trotwood woman accused of sexual relationship with 14-year-old boy in Centerville

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A woman indicted Monday is accused of a having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy known to her in Centerville.

Evelyn D. Reneder, 21, of Trotwood, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of sexual battery, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; attempt to commit sexual battery; and attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

According to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court, Reneder admitted to having a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old boy.

The incidents were alleged to have happened between Nov. 1, 2022, and Feb. 9 in Centerville, the affidavit stated.

No attorney is listed for Reneder, who is held on $15,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

