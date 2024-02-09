Trotwood woman indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured 2 Lebanon teens

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 23 when Cooper — who was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southwest on state Route 123 in Franklin Twp. — swerved left of center, according to a crash report filed by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old Lebanon girl driving a 2008 Pontiac Vibe swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but Cooper swerved the Mercury back to the right and struck the Pontiac head-on, the report stated.

Cooper was not injured, but the 16-year-old girl and her front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old Lebanon boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

Alcohol was suspected in the crash and the document stated Cooper’s blood-alcohol level reportedly tested at 0.27, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.

Cooper is held in the Warren County Jail.