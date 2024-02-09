Trotwood woman indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured 2 Lebanon teens

A Trotwood woman is due in court next week in connection to a head-on OVI crash in December that seriously injured two Lebanon teens in Warren County.
Dominique Alexandra Cooper, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 16 in Warren County Common Pleas Court after she was indicted Jan. 29 for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Credit: Warren County Jail
The crash happened at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 23 when Cooper — who was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southwest on state Route 123 in Franklin Twp. — swerved left of center, according to a crash report filed by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 16-year-old Lebanon girl driving a 2008 Pontiac Vibe swerved left in an attempt to avoid a collision, but Cooper swerved the Mercury back to the right and struck the Pontiac head-on, the report stated.
Cooper was not injured, but the 16-year-old girl and her front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old Lebanon boy, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.
Alcohol was suspected in the crash and the document stated Cooper’s blood-alcohol level reportedly tested at 0.27, more than three times Ohio’s 0.08 legal driving limit.
Cooper is held in the Warren County Jail.
