Truck reportedly runs over woman holding baby in Dayton

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly run over by a truck in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, the crash was reported at 6:46 p.m. in the 2800 block of E. Third Street.

A 911 caller said that a man in a truck hit the woman holding a baby, running over the woman’s leg. She said that it wasn’t clear if or how the baby was hurt but said the child had blood on the back of his shirt.

In the 911 call, the caller relayed from the woman that the man in the truck was her boyfriend. He then fled the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the woman and the baby were unclear.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.