Man charged in connection to deadly shooting of grandfather in Harrison Twp.

A man was charged in connection to a shooting that killed a grandfather who was reportedly trying to de-escalate an argument in Harrison Twp. Sunday

Joseph Anthony Flippo, 31, is facing one count of tampering with evidence, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The shooting was reported around 7:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Ontario Avenue.

A man reportedly went to a house looking for another man. A 20-year-old man and 15-year-old boy who were at the home told him the other man wasn’t there, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said earlier this week.

“An argument of some sort began,” he said. “They decided that they would call their grandfather, who is our victim.”

John Barnett, 53, arrived and reportedly attempted to de-escalate the argument, but was shot. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This occurred in the view of his grandchildren and several neighbors that were outside on a nice night,” Streck said.

Flippo was reportedly found hiding in a brush line shortly after. A canine crew located clothes Flippo was wearing during the shooting as well as a .22 caliber gun, according to court records.

It’s not clear if Flippo is the suspect responsible for the shooting. As of Wednesday, he was only facing the tampering with evidence charge. We have reached to out the sheriff’s office to see if additional charges are being pursued. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Flippo was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday night. His bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday, according to court records.