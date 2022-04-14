Two in hospital following separate shootings in Dayton

Two men were taken to the hospital after separate shootings in Dayton Wednesday evening.
At 8:14 p.m., emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the 3800 block of Cornell Drive on a report of a man who had been shot, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. A 911 caller told dispatchers they heard three to four shots.
One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
A little over two hours later at 10:31 p.m., dispatchers received a ShotSpotter alert reporting gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Salem Avenue.
Crews responding to the area found a man shot at an apartment building and took him to Miami Valley Hospital, also in unknown condition.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
