BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Community Conversation focus is Immigration in the Miami Valley
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton police to beef up patrol, shift to geographic beats

A 5-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue in Dayton. Police said the boy was one of three children playing inside the vehicle when the boy jumped out and was struck. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
A 5-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue in Dayton. Police said the boy was one of three children playing inside the vehicle when the boy jumped out and was struck. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Local News
By
59 minutes ago
Chief Afzal says about 30 officers will shift from the investigations division to patrol duties

The Dayton Police Department is restructuring to put more officers on patrol, assign cops to geographic areas and give police personnel more chances to decompress.

These changes hopefully will improve the department’s operations and help address some challenges, said Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal.

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal presents the finding of the standards review board regarding officers' action at a September traffic stop. Jim Noelker/Staff

Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal presents the finding of the standards review board regarding officers' action at a September traffic stop. Jim Noelker/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal presents the finding of the standards review board regarding officers' action at a September traffic stop. Jim Noelker/Staff

The reorganization of the police department will shift about 30 officers from the investigations division to patrol duties, said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Patrol officers often go from call to call without having any time in between to decompress, Dickstein said.

“That’s obviously not in the best interest of police work,” she said, adding that police reform efforts stressed the importance of de-escalating incidents between officers and community members.

Giving officers opportunities to decompress throughout their shift should be helpful, she said.

caption arrowCaption
On Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 about 18 Dayton Police officers took part in accessibility and accommodation training put on by the Adult Advocacy Centers and Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere (DWAVE). MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

On Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 about 18 Dayton Police officers took part in accessibility and accommodation training put on by the Adult Advocacy Centers and Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere (DWAVE). MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

caption arrowCaption
On Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 about 18 Dayton Police officers took part in accessibility and accommodation training put on by the Adult Advocacy Centers and Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere (DWAVE). MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dickstein said some officers will be assigned to cover geographic areas, which hopefully will be well-received by many community members who have long asked for community policing.

The police department also is creating a new community services division, which will be largely focused on community engagement and recruitment.

Chief Afzal said national best practices for police departments call for about 60% of sworn officers to be assigned to patrol, where they respond to calls for service.

But less than half of Dayton’s sworn officers handle these duties, he said.

Patrol staffing levels could fall to critically low levels this summer, Afzal said, and the current recruit class of 26 does not complete field training until September.

Afzal said geographic-focused policing hopefully will result in community members getting to know the officers who keep their neighborhoods safe.

Police rely on community members to report crimes and provide tips to help solve them, he said.

In Other News
1
Two adults, one child injured after T-bone crash in Vandalia
2
Severe weather safety: How you can prepare for severe thunderstorms...
3
12 hours of dancing: WSU students raise more than $32K for Dayton...
4
Fraze, rec center, Delco Park are part of Kettering Wi-Fi business deal
5
Greene County commissioners to vote on $7.3 million in ARPA projects

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top