Dayton police to beef up patrol, shift to geographic beats

Patrol officers often go from call to call without having any time in between to decompress, Dickstein said.

“That’s obviously not in the best interest of police work,” she said, adding that police reform efforts stressed the importance of de-escalating incidents between officers and community members.

Giving officers opportunities to decompress throughout their shift should be helpful, she said.

Caption On Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 about 18 Dayton Police officers took part in accessibility and accommodation training put on by the Adult Advocacy Centers and Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere (DWAVE). MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Caption On Wednesday morning, March 2, 2022 about 18 Dayton Police officers took part in accessibility and accommodation training put on by the Adult Advocacy Centers and Deaf World Against Violence Everywhere (DWAVE). MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Dickstein said some officers will be assigned to cover geographic areas, which hopefully will be well-received by many community members who have long asked for community policing.

The police department also is creating a new community services division, which will be largely focused on community engagement and recruitment.

Chief Afzal said national best practices for police departments call for about 60% of sworn officers to be assigned to patrol, where they respond to calls for service.

But less than half of Dayton’s sworn officers handle these duties, he said.

Patrol staffing levels could fall to critically low levels this summer, Afzal said, and the current recruit class of 26 does not complete field training until September.

Afzal said geographic-focused policing hopefully will result in community members getting to know the officers who keep their neighborhoods safe.

Police rely on community members to report crimes and provide tips to help solve them, he said.