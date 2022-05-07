dayton-daily-news logo
Two separate Dayton Walgreens robbed Friday afternoon

Police are investigating after two separate Walgreens in Dayton were robbed Friday afternoon.

The first was reported at 1:22 p.m. at the Walgreens at 2710 Salem Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

According to records, callers said that a black man robbed the store, and no arrests have yet been made.

About two hours later at 3:16 p.m., another robbery was reported at the Walgreens at 4121 Hoover Avenue, in which an unknown man robbed the pharmacy, saying that he had a gun, records said. No arrests have been made in this robbery.

It is unknown whether the robberies are connected.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

