Man accused of ‘sucker-punching’ Dayton volleyball club worker indicted for murder

A 36-year-old man was indicted in the fatal assault of a worker at a Dayton volleyball club last month.
A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Antonio Fountain on one count of murder and one count of felonious assault in the death of 60-year-old Ronnie “Joe” Brown, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Fountain is accused punching Brown, who was working as a security guard at Setters Volleyball Club, on April 22.
Officers were initially called to the club at 108 Gateway Drive on a report of a fight. When they arrived on the scene they found Brown unconscious on the ground outside Setters, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“The victim was in the parking lot trying to alleviate growing tension between a small group of men and other patrons of the club,” read a press release.
Crews transported Brown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from injuries on April 24.
During the investigation, police were able to identify Fountain as a suspect. Surveillance video reportedly showed Fountain “sucker-punching” Brown in the head, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Fountain is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.
