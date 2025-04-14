Two in custody, three guns recovered after Kettering gun store burglary

Officers also seized a fourth firearm unrelated to the theft, police said.

Kettering police said that the suspect was arrested with the help of the 17-year-old’s probation officer, who knew when the teen would be at that address.

Early April 10, three people broke into AC Forearms at 2058 Woodman Drive, stealing over a dozen firearms.

On Friday, Kettering police said in a release that detectives went to an address on Hollencamp Avenue in Dayton, and recovered two of the stolen firearms and arrested a 17-year-old. They also identified the 17-year-old who was arrested Monday.

The third suspect is still at large, police said.

Police asked members of the public with information on the theft to call Detective Sgt. Vince Mason at 937-296-2595.