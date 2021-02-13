Union man indicted after ‘flash powder’ explosion that brings Dayton Bomb Squad

A Union man accused of making “flash powder,” which led to a small explosion outside his home, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Connell Theodore Gubser, 68, is scheduled to appear Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment on illegal manufacturing or processing of explosives.
Union police, along with firefighters from Union, Clayton and Englewood, responded Feb. 2 to a report of an explosion at a house in the 100 block of Warner Drive. The homeowner, Gubser, suffered a minor injury in the explosion, Union Police and Fire Chief Mike Blackwell said.
Authorities began their investigation when a man called 911.
“There was an explosion next door,” said a neighbor in the call. “Smoke is rolling out of their house.”
The neighbor said he did not know what happened, but that he heard a “very muffled low boom” and that he “was able to see a bright flash.”
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Inside Gubser’s home, first responders found “a significant number of chemicals that are used to make explosives,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a Feb. 4 release announcing the approval of a felony charge against Gubser. “The defendant was attempting to make ‘flash powder,’ which is considered an explosive.”
The Dayton Bomb Squad also responded to the home, and an FBI spokesman on Feb. 3 said that the federal agency is assisting local police.
Gubser remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Union police and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team previously were called Jan. 29, 2019, to the same house and had contact with Gubser, who Blackwell said was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself.
Gubser was charged with inducing panic, having weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty April 15, 2019, to inducing panic and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to continue mental health and alcohol treatment. The judge suspended 180 days in jail. The other two charges were dismissed, Vandalia Municipal Court records show.
Credit: Jim Noelker