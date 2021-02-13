Union man indicted after ‘flash powder’ explosion that brings Dayton Bomb Squad

The neighbor said he did not know what happened, but that he heard a “very muffled low boom” and that he “was able to see a bright flash.”

A small explosion the afternoon of Feb. 2, 2021, brought numerous police and fire agencies, including the Dayton Bomb Squad, to a home in the 100 block of Warner Drive in Union.

Inside Gubser’s home, first responders found “a significant number of chemicals that are used to make explosives,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stated in a Feb. 4 release announcing the approval of a felony charge against Gubser. “The defendant was attempting to make ‘flash powder,’ which is considered an explosive.”

The Dayton Bomb Squad also responded to the home, and an FBI spokesman on Feb. 3 said that the federal agency is assisting local police.

Gubser remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Connell Theodore Gubser

Union police and the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team previously were called Jan. 29, 2019, to the same house and had contact with Gubser, who Blackwell said was intoxicated and threatening to harm himself.

Gubser was charged with inducing panic, having weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. He pleaded guilty April 15, 2019, to inducing panic and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to continue mental health and alcohol treatment. The judge suspended 180 days in jail. The other two charges were dismissed, Vandalia Municipal Court records show.