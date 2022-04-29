Unloaded gun found at area elementary school this afternoon

An unloaded gun was found at Valerie Elementary School this afternoon.
DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a statement that staff quickly secured the gun and the parents of the child were notified along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.
Police said the report was made at 12:50 p.m.
The sheriff’s office is handling the incident, though DPS is handling any potential discipline of the student, Lolli said.
She also said that several area schools have dealt with gun issues in school this year.
In Other News
1
4-week-old girl suffers skull fractures; Miamisburg parents indicted
2
Man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal stabbing of former...
3
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge; husband, 82, stabbed 192 times in...
4
Man charged in Dayton human trafficking case
5
Man accused of intentionally setting fires at Vandalia gym
About the Author