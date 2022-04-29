dayton-daily-news logo
Unloaded gun found at area elementary school this afternoon

The sign outside Dayton's Valerie Elementary in July 2020 tells students that school staff love them and miss them.

Crime & Law
By
7 minutes ago

An unloaded gun was found at Valerie Elementary School this afternoon.

DPS Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a statement that staff quickly secured the gun and the parents of the child were notified along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the report was made at 12:50 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is handling the incident, though DPS is handling any potential discipline of the student, Lolli said.

She also said that several area schools have dealt with gun issues in school this year.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

