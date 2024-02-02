US Marshals capture Dayton man in Georgia accused in brutal assault, rape in Georgia

BreakingNews
7 minutes ago
U.S. Marshals captured a Dayton man Friday in Georgia who was wanted in a brutal assault and rape case that left a woman hospitalized for several days.

Laquinn Demone Davis, 34, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. in McDonough, Georgia, which is in suburban Atlanta, by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), with the assistance of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force based in Atlanta. He was booked into the Henry County Jail in Georgia awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Davis was charged Jan. 23 in Dayton Municipal Court with rape, felonious assault, two weapons violations, strangulation and misdemeanor counts of assault and aggravated menacing.

Dayton police responded two days earlier to Miami Valley Hospital, where a woman said she was physically and sexually assaulted by her boyfriend around 2:20 a.m. Jan.17 during an argument at his residence in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street.

Davis reportedly struck the woman in her chest, back, sides, head and faces with both open hands and fists. He also strangled her and sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit.

Davis had a handgun that he reportedly used to threaten and strike the woman, documents read.

The woman was hospitalized for several days and told police she suffered two broken ribs, a punctured lung and bruising.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis once charges were filed.

