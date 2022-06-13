Vandalia man indicted on drug charges after reportedly hitting officers with vehicle

Anthony Scott Easterling, 30, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl-related compounds, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

According to an affidavit, two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning parked between two semi trucks at Love’s Truck Stop, 2217 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.