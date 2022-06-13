dayton-daily-news logo
Vandalia man indicted on drug charges after reportedly hitting officers with vehicle

Anthony Easterling

Anthony Easterling

A Vandalia man has been indicted on half a dozen charges after reportedly reversing his car into two Dayton police officers, then leading a chase that ended with his arrest in West Carrollton last week.

Anthony Scott Easterling, 30, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl-related compounds, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Man strikes 2 Dayton officers with car before chase that ends in West Carrollton

According to an affidavit, two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning parked between two semi trucks at Love’s Truck Stop, 2217 Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

The vehicle was occupied by a woman and a man later identified as Easterling, police said.

As police approached, the vehicle turned on and immediately reversed, striking both officers before driving forward and out of the parking lot, the affidavit said. The two officers were not seriously injured, police said.

A pursuit began after a police sergeant spotted the vehicle on Interstate 75 heading toward Moraine, and ended with a short foot pursuit after the vehicle stopped at West Central Avenue and Squire Avenue in West Carrollton, according to the affidavit.

Police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car, the affidavit said.

Easterling is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 16, according to court documents.

