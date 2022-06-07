Police: Man strikes 2 Dayton officers with car before chase that ends in West Carrollton

Anthony Scott Easterling, 30, was charged Monday in Dayton Municipal Court with felonious assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, all felony charges.

The two officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle Sunday morning that was parked between two semitrucks at Love’s Truck Stop, 2217 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., according to an affidavit.