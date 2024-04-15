Vandalia woman gets 5 years in crash that kills 73-year-old Trotwood woman in Butler Twp.

BreakingNews
Credit: JIM NOELKER

A Vandalia woman will serve just a few days more than four years in prison for a 2022 crash ithat killed a Trotwood woman in her 70s in Butler Twp.

Amanda Sue King, 30, was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to five years in prison, minus credit for 353 days, according to court documents filed Friday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

King pleaded guilty March 19 to aggravated vehicular homicide in the Oct. 21, 2022, death of 73-year-old Hattie Elizabeth White.

The crash happened shortly after noon at the intersection of Peters Pike and Little York Road.

King, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, ran a red light on Peters Pike and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by White who was turning left from Little York Road, according to a Butler Twp. Police Department crash report.

The Malibu overturned off the right side of the roadway and White was pronounced dead at the scene.

King had to be freed from the wreck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that King had been traveling approximately 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when she ran the red light and struck White’s car, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police suspected marijuana use, and a blood test was positive for cannabinoids, the crash report stated.

In addition to her prison term, King’s driver’s license was suspended for a mandatory 10 years.

