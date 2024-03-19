Vandalia woman pleads guilty in crash that kills 73-year-old Trotwood woman

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The crash happened shortly after noon Oct. 21, 2022, at the intersection of Peters Pike and Little York Road.

King, who was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry, ran a red light on Peters Pike and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu turning left from Little York Road, according to a Butler Twp. Police Department crash report.

The Malibu overturned off the right side of the roadway and its driver, identified as Hattie Elizabeth White, was pronounced dead at the scene.

King’s car went off the left side of the roadway after the crash. She had to be freed from the wreck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation revealed that King had been traveling approximately 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when she ran the red light and struck White’s car, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police suspected marijuana use, and a blood test was positive for cannabinoids, the crash report stated.