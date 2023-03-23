WANTED: Contractor who rips off 2019 tornado victims violates probation

A contractor who took money for home repairs from people after the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes but did not do the work is wanted for violating the terms of his probation, officials say.
Robert Tracy Greene, 56, on Thursday was named a most wanted suspect by Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Greene was sentenced in November 2022 to up to five years of community control following his conviction on multiple theft counts, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
He now faces up to four years in prison.
“On Feb. 13, 2023, the probation officer has presented to the court that the whereabouts of the defendant have been unknown since Jan. 31, 2023. Wherefore, the court finds the defendant is an absconder and orders that the period of time during defendant’s absence from the jurisdiction of the division of criminal justice services of this court shall not apply as against the community control period herein,” the order signed by Judge Timothy O’Connell stated.