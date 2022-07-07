Wanted Lebanon man arrested after ramming police vehicles, fleeing pursuit

Jerry Woodrow, 47, was booked into the Middletown Jail on initial charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless operation and two counts of assault on a police officer.

According to a release, a Franklin officer was at the Parkway Inn in Middletown today when he spotted a vehicle known to be driven by Woodrow, who is wanted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on drug possession and fleeing charges. Woodrow was believed to be armed with a gun, police said.