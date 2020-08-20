X

BREAKING: Man wanted on murder warrant in cousin’s shooting now in custody

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 24-year-old man wanted on a murder warrant in the shooting death of his cousin earlier this month has finally been captured.

Dayton police issued several pleas to the public to help find Perry Thompson, who they say shot his cousin, 24-year-old Kyron Cannady, multiple times during an Aug. 9 argument inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.

ExploreMan charged with cousin’s death in Dayton shooting

“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”

Thompson was arrested Thursday afternoon. He is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability for a prior conviction.

A woman, 20-year-old Tod’janaye Smith, was with him and was taken in for questioning in the case, police said.

ExploreDayton deadly shooting: Have you seen suspect, companion?

Dayton police on Wednesday posted images of Smith and Thompson, who they believed to be together, on their Twitter account in hopes that someone would report their whereabouts.

Police did not say how they found the pair, but the department thanked the public for their assistance in its latest Tweet.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.