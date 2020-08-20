BREAKING: Man wanted on murder warrant in cousin’s shooting now in custody

Dayton police issued several pleas to the public to help find Perry Thompson, who they say shot his cousin, 24-year-old Kyron Cannady, multiple times during an Aug. 9 argument inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.

“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”