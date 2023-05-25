Stretch of I-75 in Miami County named for motor carrier inspector killed on duty

The Ohio State Highway Patrol MCEI Kimra Skelton Memorial Highway marker will be displayed in both north and south lanes of Interstate 75, between state Routes 41 and 36.

“Today’s highway dedication is in remembrance of Kimra, a devoted motor carrier enforcement inspector of the Ohio State Highway Patrol,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Her attention to detail in dealing with commercial vehicles transporting hazardous materials, and ensuring the safe operation of commercial motor vehicles within Ohio, is what service with a purpose looks like.”